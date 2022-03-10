Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $449.92 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $295.87 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

