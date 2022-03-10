Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $472.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northrop Grumman traded as high as $490.82 and last traded at $477.95, with a volume of 2401510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.57.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $60,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.