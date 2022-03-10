Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $472.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northrop Grumman traded as high as $490.82 and last traded at $477.95, with a volume of 2401510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.57.
NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.
In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.
Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
