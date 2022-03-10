Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,038 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

