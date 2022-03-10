Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.99. 87,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Novanta has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.