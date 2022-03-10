Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.97

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.97 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 119767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
