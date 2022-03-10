Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.97

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.97 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 119767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Get Novartis alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.