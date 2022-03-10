NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 930 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NovoCure stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

