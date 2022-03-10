NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 8.7%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.27. 89,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,335,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

