Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the highest is $7.75. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $18.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $26.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.72. 135,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $140.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

