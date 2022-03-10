NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NLBS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NutraLife BioSciences (NLBS)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.