NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NLBS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

