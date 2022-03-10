Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.93. 143,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,963,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

