Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.90. 8,447,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $102.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

