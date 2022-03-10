Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.67.
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
