Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem Sells 15,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $19,175.66.

Shares of OSH opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

