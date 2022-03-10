Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oil States International by 308.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oil States International by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.