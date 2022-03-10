OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $620,553.81

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $620,553.81 and approximately $3,509.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,685.06 or 1.00101206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00071045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,512,686 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

