Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $306.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.82 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

