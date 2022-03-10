Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ONCR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 5.15. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
ONCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About Oncorus (Get Rating)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
