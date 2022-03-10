ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

