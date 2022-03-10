OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

