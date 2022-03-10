Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontrak has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ontrak by 979.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 430,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 326,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

