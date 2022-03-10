Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTRK stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
