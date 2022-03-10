Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTRK stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

