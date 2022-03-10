OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%.

NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.42. 153,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,678. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

