OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.
OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
