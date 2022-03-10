Oppenheimer Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

