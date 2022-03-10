Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OGN opened at GBX 3.64 ($0.05) on Thursday. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58. The company has a market cap of £4.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.46.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

