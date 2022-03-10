Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.53. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 54,839 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.04 million and a P/E ratio of -22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

