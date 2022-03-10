Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
