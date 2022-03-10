Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

