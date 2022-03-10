Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Overstock.com worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 249.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

