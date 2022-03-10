Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $45,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of OVV opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

