Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

NYSE OVV opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

