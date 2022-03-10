Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.
NYSE OVV opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34.
Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
