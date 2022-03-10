Paramount Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,333 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,435% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 478,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,833,000 after purchasing an additional 468,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.