Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

