Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.06.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$29.08 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

