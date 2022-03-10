Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,141.62 and last traded at $1,141.62. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,171.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,594.24.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
