Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

