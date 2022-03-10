Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $45.48 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

