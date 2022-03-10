Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

