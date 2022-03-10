Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NIO by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

