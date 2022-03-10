Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,514,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ stock opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

