Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.83

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 24300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.19 million, a PE ratio of -544.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 202,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paya by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 211,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 122,687 shares during the period.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

