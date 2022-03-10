PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PYPL traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.72. 292,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

