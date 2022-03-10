PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 6.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 129,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,609,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

