Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 1,640,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

