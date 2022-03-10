Pendal Group Ltd Has $186.13 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,630 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $186,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,343.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

