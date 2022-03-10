Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 24,592 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $108,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 91,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,868,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 624,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

