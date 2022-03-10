Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,902,595 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,346,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902,595 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $77,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 9,859,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,138,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.