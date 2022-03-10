Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,990 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.32% of Trip.com Group worth $46,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,901,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of TCOM traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 13,223,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

