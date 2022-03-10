PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.10

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 7678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 37,222 shares valued at $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

