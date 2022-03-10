Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.