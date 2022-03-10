Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $728.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,087 shares of company stock worth $816,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 111,998 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

