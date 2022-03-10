Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.25 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

